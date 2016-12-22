 Back door bagels | VailDaily.com

Back door bagels

Come to the back door of Mirabelle Restaurant on Sunday, Dec. 25, between 6:30 a.m. and noon to pick up your dozen bagels fresh out of the oven. New local bagel company Village Bagel presents Back Door Bagels out of Mirabelle Kitchen in Avon (right past the security gates on the left). Cash or credit is accepted. No minimum order size, but the price of bagels go down the more you get! $3 bagels, $15 half dozens, $27 dozens. House-made shmears include hatch green chili, honey rosemary and "Bacon Bacon."

