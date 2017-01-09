 Bedtime stories | VailDaily.com

Bedtime stories

Today from 6 to 7 p.m., children are invited, with a parent or caregiver, to come to the Children's Story time Room for bedtime stories (remember, they are not always calming). Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal for stories and a craft. This event is free and open to the public.

