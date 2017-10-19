 Birthday chocolates | VailDaily.com

Birthday chocolates

Hey everybody! Come wish Felicia Kalaluhi, chef extraordinaire of Cornerstone Chocolates, a very happy birthday! Stop by Gallery 8 Arts to toast Felicia much happiness and success on her next journey around the sun! The birthday girl will use her culinary genius to create a decadently delicious dessert bar â oh my (sigh). Felicia will be at 150 East Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon Plaza (Gallery 8 Arts), after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. For more information and gift ideas, please call 970-845-8ART during business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

