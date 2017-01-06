 birthday girl | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

birthday girl

Happy 5th birthday, Hailey! You fill our classroom with so many smiles. We hope you eat a lot of cake on your special day. Love, Hannah, Becca, and all of your friends at Mountain Montessori.

Happy 5th birthday, Hailey! You fill our classroom with so many smiles. We hope you eat a lot of cake on your special day. Love, Hannah, Becca, and all of your friends at Mountain Montessori.