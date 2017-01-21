 birthday snow | VailDaily.com

birthday snow

Madison Snow turns 1 today. She is the happiest little bubba with a great head of hair and amazing rolls in her arms and her legs. Happy birthday, hoping for mad snow! Love, Mommy and Daddy, Gams, Pops and Grandma and Grandpa.

