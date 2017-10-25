 Build a Scarecrow | VailDaily.com

Build a Scarecrow

Join us at Vail Public Library Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to build scarecrows to decorate the library. This family friendly activity is loads of fun and free. We have supplies to build 12 to 15 scarecrows, first come first served. Feel free to bring costumes, accessories or other ways to personalize a scarecrow. We will be using tools so we recommend this for school aged children, teens and grown up kids.

