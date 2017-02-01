Car Caution | VailDaily.com

My 12-year-old daughter was hit by a car when she was in the crosswalk on Main Street Minturn at about 7 p.m. near Harrison on Tuesday Jan. 30. The car was traveling northbound. She will be ok, but is sore/slightly injured, has a headache, and doesn’t recall many details. If you were eating at Gardunos then, and/or witnessed anything, please email me at melanieboock@yahoo.com. Drivers — please, please, please slow down through Minturn, and pay attention. Colorado law says pedestrians in the crosswalk have the right-of-way. I see this law ignored every day. Your kindly Minturn neighbors and children thank you in advance.