 Charry Shakti Om | VailDaily.com

Charry Shakti Om

Roll out your mat with Charry Shakti Om at the Aria Club on Friday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. for a Friday Afternoon Yoga Reunion. Join Charry for a 90 minute class that serves the heart. Simple stretches, easy breathing, lots of laughter and a proper relaxation woven together by the thread of friendship. All levels are welcome. No experience is necessary. The class cost is $15 if you sign-up ahead and $20 day of the event. Complimentary wine and cheese provided post savasana. To sign-up please, call the Aria Club & Spa at 970-476-7400.

Go back to article