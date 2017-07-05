Chickapig tourney today | VailDaily.com

The Chickapig tournament is today at Cafe Milano from 2 to 9 p.m. What is Chickapig? Dave Matthews' favorite board game that has gained popularity and is developing more fame via the traveling tournament.

The object of the four-player game is to move multi-colored crossbreed animal pieces into their designated goal while skillfully using obstacles such as hay bales to move pieces forward and avoid cow poop. Yes, cow poop.

There will be lots of conversation, laughs and farm animal discussions. Although event attendees are encouraged to participate in the Chickapig tournament, everyone is welcome to hang out at the party, enjoy food and drinks and spectate.