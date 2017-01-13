 climb for literacy | VailDaily.com

climb for literacy

Thank you, Climb for Literacy The Literacy Project would like to gratefully acknowledge Ellen Miller and her entire Climb for Literacy climbing team for their generous support of The Literacy Project. At the November Climb for Literacy event, young members of the Vail Vitality Center's climbing team took on 6,000 vertical feet to earn money for literacy-related causes in Eagle County.

