Come light with us | VailDaily.com

Come light with us

Come light with us! Light the menorah with Rabbi Joel Newman, Cantor Michelle Cohn Levy and Bânai Vail Congregation each night of Hanukkah at 5 p.m. next to the Covered Bridge in Vail Village. Join us for Shabbat services every Friday, year-round, at 6 p.m. at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.

