 Committed to contributing | VailDaily.com

Committed to contributing

Dr. David Maloley and the Vail Valley Dental Care team are committed to contributing to the community, both locally and globally. They recently presented the Hispanic Federation with a donation to support the Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Vail Valley Dental Care donates $50 from each new patient visit to impactful causes. If you have a cause that you love, then contact Rhyan by email at rhyan@vailvalleydentist.com to request a nomination form.

