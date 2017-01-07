 Community discussion | VailDaily.com

Being Mortal: A Community Conversation Join us for a screening of the PBS Frontline film "Being Mortal", based on the best-selling book by surgeon Atul Gawande. Follow Dr. Gawande as he explores end-of-life conversations among doctors, patients and their families. Following the film, participate in a discussion. Dates are January 14 at 10 a.m. at Gypsum Library, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. at CMC, and January 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Avon Library. For more information. To learn more, contact any Eagle Valley Library District branch.

