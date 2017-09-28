 congrats, newlyweds | VailDaily.com

congrats, newlyweds

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Kristin Comerford married Carrington Pinner at the 10th on Vail Mountain. Amongst the beauty of the mountains and family and friends, they said "I do"! Thanks to our amazing wedding planner, Carolyn Moorman, the wonderful staff at the 10th, the weather gods for a beautiful fall day, it was the perfect day. Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Carrington Pinner.

Go back to article