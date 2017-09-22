 Congrats, Vail Youth Ballet Company | VailDaily.com

Congrats, Vail Youth Ballet Company

Congratulations to the 2017-18 Vail Youth Ballet Company supported by Vail Friends of Dance. Preparations have begun for "The Nutcracker" ballet which will be choreographed by artistic director Lesley Tunstall and the staff of Vail Valley Academy of Dance and erformed by VYBC members and students of VVAD. Performances will be held Dec. 15, 16 and 17. Tickets will be available soon.

Go back to article