Congratulations

Vail boy Blake Higgins and Sandpoint, Idaho, girl Callie Fielder married Sept. 15 at the Vail Golf Course Island. Blake is a pediatric dental resident at Children's Hospital Denver. Callie is an engineer at NIST in Boulder. Parents are Cassie and Bill Gilmore, of Seattle, and Jackie and Tom Higgins, of Vail. Congratulations, love birds!

