Congratulations, Anne | VailDaily.com

Congratulations, Anne

Anne Roberts, of Cordillera, received the Geneva Davis Award from Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides highly-trained assistant dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities. The Geneva Davis Award is an annual, peer-nominated award to recognize leadership in individuals who have been ambassadors of Canine Companionsâ program. Roberts, who has been a volunteer leader for the organization for over 16 years, was presented the award at the Diamond Ball gala in Southern California in November.

