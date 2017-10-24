 Create a bullet journal | VailDaily.com

Create a bullet journal

Join us as we create our very own bullet journals. What is a bullet journal you ask. A bullet journal is part journal, part day planner, part creative notebook, part list and part anything you want it to be. Join the Avon Public Library to get creative and learn how to get started with your own personal bullet journal. All supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance. This event is at the Avon Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. This event if free and open to adults 18 and older.

Go back to article