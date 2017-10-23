 Cut For a cure | VailDaily.com

Cut For a cure

Bryan Grant for Axelrod Photography |

The Barbershop at Four Seasons Resort Vail is excited to partner with Vail Health this October to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. The Barbershop is offering cuts at $25 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with all proceeds benefiting the Shaw Regional Cancer Center. Make sure to swing by the spa all month long to purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win dinner for two at Flame Restaurant, a spa treatment and more. Space is limited, reserve your cut by calling 970-477-8630.

