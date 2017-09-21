DACA Clinic on Saturday
September 21, 2017
There will be a free clinic on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal applications at Avon Elementary School, located at 850 W Beaver Creek Blvd., on Saturday, Sept. 23, at from noon to 2 p.m.
Clinica Para Accion Diferida Por Llegadas De Ninez. Conozca sus derechosAyuda gratuita con aplicaciones de renovacion. Escuela Primaria Avon, 850 West Beaver Creek Blvd., Sabado 23 de septiembre de 2017, 12-2 p.m.
