 Discuss Gore Creek | VailDaily.com

Discuss Gore Creek

Join Walking Mountains Science Center and Watershed Education Coordinator for the town of Vail, Pete Wadden, on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. to explore the science behind the health of Gore Creek. Participants will discuss possible strategies to restore riparian ecosystems as well as investigate the macroinvertebrates that keep a wetland community thriving. The event is free with a $5 suggested donation.

Go back to article