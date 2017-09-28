 donate for schools | VailDaily.com

donate for schools

Food Rescue Express is having its eighth annual food drive on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Walmart in Avon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is for Food for Kids Backpack Program in Eagle County. We will provide you with a shopping list of food items that we put in the backpacks for the kids in need. For more information, email foodrescueexpress@gmail.com. Thank you for your continuous support.

Go back to article