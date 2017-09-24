 Dynamic Barre Workshop | VailDaily.com

Dynamic Barre Workshop

Join master barre instructor Daphne Butas on Oct. 1 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for a dynamic barre workshop. After a 60-minute total body workout, Daphne will break down the specifics of barre, barre technique, how to amplify your practice and proper alignment. The cost of the class is $30 per person. Please register online at bit.ly/2wHkylo by Sept. 29.

