English as A Second Language Class | VailDaily.com

Free English as a Second Language classes are held Mondays and Saturdays at Avon Public Library. Spread the word. The demand for the free English as a Second Language classes provided by The Literacy Project of Eagle County is high. All ability levels and language backgrounds are welcome to attend. Free ESL classes are held at the Avon Public Library on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Avon classes are offered in addition to the five ESL classes offered by The Literacy Project throughout Eagle County. For a complete class schedule for the Avon, Eagle and Gypsum Public LIbraries, visit www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org/esl.