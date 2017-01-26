 Exmag at agave | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Exmag at agave

Exmag w/ UNFOLD performs at Agave today. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., showtime is at 10 p.m. A unique journey of sound and soul to comes to Agave through an electronic voyage. Exmag, the main act, is three DJâs - Eric Mendelson, Tyler Dondero and Dave Carls. They call their music Future soul.Tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.agaveavon.com or call (970)748-8666.

Exmag w/ UNFOLD performs at Agave today. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., showtime is at 10 p.m. A unique journey of sound and soul to comes to Agave through an electronic voyage. Exmag, the main act, is three DJâs - Eric Mendelson, Tyler Dondero and Dave Carls. They call their music Future soul.Tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.agaveavon.com or call (970)748-8666.