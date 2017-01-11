 Fairy Garden | VailDaily.com

Fairy Garden

Fairy Garden Workshop at the Wildflower Farm! Come join us for a Fairy Garden Workshop at the Wildflower Farm in Edwards (33601 U.S. Highway 6, Edwards, CO) on Saturday, Jan. 14, 1 - 2:30pm. In this 90-minute workshop, we will design and create our perfect fairy worlds, using a fun selection of recycled containers, miniature plants, stones and fairy accessories. We will also learn how to care for our fairy gardens so they continue looking great long after you leave the Wildflower Farm! $25.00/person. Great for all ages! Spaces are limited. Call us at (970) 926-5504 to reserve your spot!