 Financing award | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Financing award

Congratulations to the Eagle County Finance Department for earning a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. It's the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting that's awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada. It's also the 18th year that the county's finance department has earned this distinguished award.

Congratulations to the Eagle County Finance Department for earning a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. It's the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting that's awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada. It's also the 18th year that the county's finance department has earned this distinguished award.