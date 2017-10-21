 Fit for life | VailDaily.com

Fit for life

Seniors, join local trainer Kara Wickman for a fun fitness class at Colorado Mountain College. Fit 4 Life is designed specifically for seniors, focusing on core strength, stabilization, posture, coordination and balance, to help seniors function better in daily life. All fitness levels are welcome. Register today. Class starts on Nov. 1, and runs until Dec. 6 on Wednesdays. This class costs $42. Call CMC today to register at 970-569-2900.

Go back to article