 Free family-fun event

Free family-fun event

Eagle River Presbyterian Church is hosting a free, fun, family event on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nottingham Park in Avon. There will be a pumpkin patch, jumpy castles, games and more. Wear your Halloween costumes. All community memebers are welcome to attend.

