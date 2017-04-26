 Free gardening seminar | VailDaily.com

Free gardening seminar

The Garden Center of Gypsum is hosting a free seminar, Grow it! Eat it!, on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics for discussion include what you need to know for a great vegetable garden and watering and watering conservation. Please call 970-524-8733 to reserve your spot. The Garden Center of Gypsum is located at 3288 Cooley Mesa Rd. A-1.