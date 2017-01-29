Attention Battle Mountain Freshmen | VailDaily.com

Attention eighth-grade students and parents, Battle Mountain High School’s incoming freshman showcase is Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. Join us for an evening to learn more about Battle Mountain High School. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., meet representatives from Battle Mountain athletics and activities. At 6 p.m., principal Robert Parish will lead a welcome and overview. At 6:30 p.m., there will be classroom presentations to learn more about programs of your choice. To conclude at 7:45 p.m., there will be an additional question-and-answer with counselors.