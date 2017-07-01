From Indiana to Vail | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk July 1, 2017 | Follow Town Talk Submit Your News From Indiana to Vail July 1, 2017 Article Comments () Great to have the Alleys and Andreones visiting from Indiana. Always fun to be with you. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Town Talk In loving MemoryVail Daily Town Talk: Lost Dog From WylecoRobinette gets a hole in oneCongratulations, EricThe bestest Gams in all the Land Trending Sitewide Body found in Eagle area identified as local man Dustin Henderson, 26Pilot makes emergency landing on road after engine fails, walks away unhurtFireworks schedules for Vail, Avon, Beaver Creek and Eagle/GypsumRelocating Red Canyon High School would displace longtime marijuana business