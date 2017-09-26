 Gala Event | VailDaily.com

Gala Event

Don't miss this unique opportunity to meet, mix and mingle with the men and women that have shaped the Colorado ski and snowboard industry Saturday, Oct. 14, as the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame welcomes the Class of 2017 at the Hall of Fame Induction Gala. The event will be hosted at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort. Tickets are still available for the Gala, with general individual seats priced at $225, reserved individual seats at $325 and tables of ten, starting at $3,250. To purchase tickets or for additional information, contact hofgala@gmail.com, visit www.skimuseum.net or call 970- 476-1876. All of the proceeds from the Hall of Fame Gala benefit the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

