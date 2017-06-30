Ginger turns 1 | VailDaily.com

Local veterans traditionally lead Vail's Fourth of July parade and are preparing to do so again this year. Any veterans from any service, with any MOS, who have served in any time frame are invited and encouraged to participate in this years veterans march that leads Vail's Fourth of July parade. Marching attire is anything appropriate for this special occasion. The parade starts at 10 a.m. near Gold Peak in north Vail. Marchers are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m. as travel and parking issues require extra effort on this busy occasion. Jeeps and other vehicles will be available for veterans with mobility concerns. What a terrific parade. All veterans are encouraged to sign up. Point of contact is Mike Mathias at 970-476-8888.