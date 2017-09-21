 Global Mala Event | VailDaily.com

Global Mala Event

In honor of the International Day of Peace, join Janet Casson for a Global Mala on the Solaris Plaza lawn in Vail from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Casson will lead participants through 108 sun salutations. This practice will be dedicated to peace for ourselves, our community and our world. Practitioners of all skill levels and interest are welcome to join in this global gathering for unifying consciousness and action through yoga. Bring a friend and your yoga mat to take part in this free event.

Go back to article