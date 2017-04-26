 Golf tournament fundraiser | VailDaily.com

Golf tournament fundraiser

Have you ever dreamed of playing the Norman course at Red Sky Ranch? If so, then now is your chance. Help support Stone Creek Charter School at their annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. Cost is $200 per person or $800 for a foursome. Register online at: https://www.stonecreekschool.org/store. Play an amazing course and help out the students at the same time. Register soon, as spots are filling up fast.