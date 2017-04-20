 Happy anniversary | VailDaily.com

Happy anniversary

McMakin 70th Anniversary Mac and Martha McMakin of Eagle are celebrating a remarkable 70 years of marriage on April 23. They met in Holland where Mac was a pilot for KLM airlines after the end of WWII and Martha was visiting her sister. She pretended to be Dutch when they were introduced and hasn't stopped having fun with people since. They were married at Radnor Friends Meetinghouse in Pennsylvania on April 23, 1947, with Martha wearing her grandmotherâs wedding dress (from 1892). The next several years were spent in Amsterdam and exploring post-war Europe. They raised their three children on Long Island, New York, and Mill Valley, California (it was the 60s!), then settled in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, before moving to Eagle.