Happy birthday, Eddie | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk July 13, 2017 | Follow Town Talk Submit Your News Happy birthday, Eddie July 13, 2017 Article Comments () He'd be celebrating his birthday today! In loving memory of Eddie Frank Rodriguez â miss you much! You're gone but not forgotten. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Town Talk Vail Daily Town Talk: Happy Birthday, AnyaJoin Chefs in the GardensVail Daily Town Talk: Learn About WildfiresVail Daily Town Talk: Bluegrass in the GardensSchool of Rock Trending Sitewide Breckenridge wildfire was human-caused, investigators seeking two hikers seen in areaBreaking: Eastbound Interstate 70 down to one lane near WolcottLou Meskimen, 1942-2017, remembered for spirit of giving in VailBreckenridge Peak 2 fire human-caused; firefighting cost at $2 million-plus