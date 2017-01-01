 Happy birthday, Morgan | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Happy birthday, Morgan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MORGAN Morgan Petrowski turns 13 today. We are so proud of you and love you so much, Sweetheart. Lots of hugs from Cinnabun, Sprout, Kisses, Boomer, Taylor, Dad and Mom.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MORGAN Morgan Petrowski turns 13 today. We are so proud of you and love you so much, Sweetheart. Lots of hugs from Cinnabun, Sprout, Kisses, Boomer, Taylor, Dad and Mom.