 Happy eighth birthday | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Happy eighth birthday

Happy birthday Happy eighth birthday, Brayden. You were our precious little baby and now we are so proud of the sweet, caring young man you have become. We hope your birthday is as special as you are to us. Love you always! From, Papa and Nana.

Happy birthday Happy eighth birthday, Brayden. You were our precious little baby and now we are so proud of the sweet, caring young man you have become. We hope your birthday is as special as you are to us. Love you always! From, Papa and Nana.