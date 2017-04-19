 Health Care Events | VailDaily.com

Health Care Events

Take charge of your health by attending a free community event on making health care decisions on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Avon Public Library, and on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Gypsum Public Library. Learn and discuss the importance of self-advocacy in health care decision making, then create your own red binder and explore additional available resources in Eagle County to empower yourself in these decision processes.The events are hosted by Eagle County's Aging Well Initiative in celebration of National Health Care Decisions Day.