Ice show | VailDaily.com

Skating Club Vail presents the ice show "Music of the Night: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber" on Dec. 28-29 at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail at 6:30 p.m. each day. General admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children. Hockey box seating is $25 and VIP on-ice seating is $30. Tickets are available at the door prior to the show.

