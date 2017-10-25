 In memory | VailDaily.com

In memory

"There is no place like home except Grandma's." My Grandmother knew what life was about: No one left her house with an empty belly or without getting a hug from her. She always let you know how much she cared and how she appreciated each person. I will miss hearing her say "I Love You." In Loving Memory of Clorovea Sisneros Jan. 1924-Oct. 2017.

Go back to article