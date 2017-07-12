Join Chefs in the Gardens | VailDaily.com

The Chefs in the Gardens program from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater lobby will feature Richard Bailey, of Taste 5 Catering. The program offers a unique and intimate live cooking experience as local chefs from premiere area restaurants demonstrate cooking techniques and share culinary tips and recipes. This yearâs remaining lineup includes, Chef Luc Meyer â July 20, LaTour â July 27, Green Elephant â Aug. 3 and Elwayâs â Aug. 10. Participants will receive a sampling of the prepared food following the demonstration. Current members of the Gardens may call the Gardens at 970-476-0103, ext. 3, to reserve a seat for the program prior to the event. The cost is $5.