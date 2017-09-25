 kicking cancer for kara | VailDaily.com

kicking cancer for kara

Join us in hosting a fundraiser Kicking Cancer for Kara on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Vail Golf Course Clubhouse in support of Kara Woods. There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start golf tournament. To signup, contact Jen Mason at Jenmasonvail@gmail.com. Admission is $120 for the golf tourney and it includes a boxed lunch, entry to party and two drink tickets. At 5 p.m., there will be drinks, appetizers and a silent auction. There's a minimum donation of $25 asked for each adult entry and $15 for children older than 10 years old. There will be entertainment by Rob Eaton Jr. If you are unable to attend but want to donate, please visit http://cogives.org/karawoods.

