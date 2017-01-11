 Lap cat available | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Lap cat available

Lap Kitty to Keep You Warm Looking for a buddy to snuggle with you this winter? Sweet Miley is patiently waiting for you at the Eagle Valley Humane Society by Pazzo's in Eagle. Call or text Marie any time to coordinate a time to meet her: 970-331-1983.

Lap Kitty to Keep You Warm Looking for a buddy to snuggle with you this winter? Sweet Miley is patiently waiting for you at the Eagle Valley Humane Society by Pazzo's in Eagle. Call or text Marie any time to coordinate a time to meet her: 970-331-1983.