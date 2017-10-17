 League sign-up | VailDaily.com

League sign-up

Calling all skiers ages 8 to 14. The 2017-18 Buddy Werner League downvalley registration will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Eagle Valley High School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families can attend to sign-up for the season, get their volunteer job and the coveted BWL sweatshirt. Registration forms are available on our website at http://www.vailbeavercreekbwl.org/.

