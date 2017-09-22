 Learn more about being a cub scout | VailDaily.com

Learn more about being a cub scout

Are you interested in learning more about scouting for your 5- to 10-year-old son? We are having a Cub Scouts meeting on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Trinity Church in Edwards at 5:30 p.m. While making new friends, learning about our community and developing skills and character â we have fun. Our plans for this year include camping, rocket launch, aquarium overnight trip, snow box derby and, of course, the pinewood derby. Keep up to date at Pack231Vail.com Send questions and comments to chair.pack231@gmail.com or call/text 970-343-4564.

