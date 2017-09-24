 Learn more about Careerx | VailDaily.com

Learn more about Careerx

This group of Battle Mountain High School students had the privilege of doing a job shadow with Shaeffer Hyde Construction, as part of the Eagle County school districtâs Career Exploration program, CareerX. Shaeffer Hyde Construction has been one of the Vail Valleyâs premier luxury home builders since 1979. Many Shaeffer Hyde team members have decades of experience in the construction industry, and they have arrived at their current position via diverse paths. Shaeffer Hyde also works with countless other skilled trades as they create custom homes. Shaeffer Hyde took part in the CareerX pilot program last year. They were able to demonstrate the many career avenues available to students, as well as experience today's youth â our future workforce. Shaeffer Hyde executives showed the students the office operations, as well as active job sites. For information about Shaeffer Hyde, contact Katharine Cremonese. For information about CareerX, contact Heather Kelley at heather.kelley@eagleschools.net.

