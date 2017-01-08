 Learn to ref roller derby | VailDaily.com

Learn to ref roller derby

Become a referee or non-skating official for roller derby. Roller derby is considered one of the most challenging sports to officiate. Roller derby leagues cannot play without referees, so leagues are very supportive with training and will give you the recognition you deserve. Training will be Monday, Jan. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, 1 Academy Loop, Minturn. Email 10thmountainrollers@gmail.com for more information.

